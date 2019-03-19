New Fox Launches as Public Company

The new Fox Corp. began trading as a standalone company Tuesday after the completion of a distribution from 21st Century Fox, which is being acquired by the Walt Disney Co.

The new Fox consists of the Fox broadcast networks, its owned stations, the Fox national sports channels and Fox News.

Fox said that four people have been added to its board of directors. The are: Chase Carey, chairman and CEO of Formula 1 and former chief operating officer of 21st Century Fox.

Paul Ryan, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Anne Dias, founder of Aragon Global Holdings.

Roland Hernandez, founder and CEO of Hernandez Media Ventures.

They join K Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan K. Murdoch and Jacques Nasser on the board.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues to the FOX board," said Lachlan Murdoch, chairman and CEO of Fox Corp. "We look forward to working with and being guided by them as we begin a new chapter, steadfastly committed to providing the best in news, sports and entertainment programming.”