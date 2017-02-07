New Features Join Batting Order on MLB.TV

MLB.TV, the pioneering 15-year-old live streaming sport product, is introducing new features developed by BAMTech for the 2017 baseball season.

MLB.TV Premium will cost $112.99 yearly. Subscribers will get access to Team View, which will give a custom experience centered on their favorite team on supported platforms, an NH media player with additional playback controls, milestone markers and support for Chromecast and Chromebook.

Users will also be able to listen to live games without blackout restrictions on the Amazon Echo platform by saying “Alexa, open MLB.”

Subscribers will be able to select whether they want to watch the home or away feeds of game broadcasts, including a Spanish-language overlay on supported devise.

They will also get access to the premium features of MLB.com’s At Bat app for mobile devices.

All of the games of the 2017 World Baseball Classic will be available via MLB.TV Premium, as will nearly 300 live spring training games from Florida and Arizona, the All-Star Game and the World Series.

MLB.TV is also offering a single team package for $87.49 yearly. Subscribers will be able to access out-of-market regular season games of a selected team via MLB.TV’s HD media player on the web, supported connected devices and the At Bat app.