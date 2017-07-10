New ESPY Sponsors Include adidas, Bristol-Myers Squibb

ESPN said it has added several new sponsors for this year’s edition of the ESPY Awards, which will air live July 12 on ABC.

The new sponsors include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dove Men+Care, HBO’s Ballers, Maui Jim and Nationwide Insurance.

The ESPYs will again be presented by Capital One, and the Capital One Cup will be awarded to the best men’s and women’s college athletic programs. A Capital One Quicksilver Cam will also give viewers a 360-degree look at the red carpet.

Other returning sponsors include Cadillac, Coors Light, Gatorade and Warner Bros, which will be promoting the film Dunkirk with a piece of custom content for the event.

New advertisers each are associated with part of the event and its coverage. adidas will host an athlete takeover of SportsCenter’s Instagram story. Bristol-Myers Squibb is sponsoring the Jimmy V Award. Dove is highlighting athletes in the community. Ballers is sponsoring a backstage photo booth. Maui Jim is sponsoring red carpet arrivals and Nationwide has the Icon awards.

The 25th ESPYs will be hosted by Peyton Manning at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.