New Episodes of ‘Song Exploder’ on Netflix Dec. 15

New episodes of Song Exploder turn up on Netflix Dec. 15. The unscripted show, which features musical artists breaking down one of their hit songs, will dedicate episodes to Dua Lipa ("Love Again"), The Killers ("When You Were Young"), Nine Inch Nails ("Hurt") and Natalia Lafourcade ("Hasta La Raiz").

The show, a spinoff of long-running podcast “Song Exploder”, premiered on Netflix in October. Alicia Keys discussed “3 Hour Drive”, Ty Dolla $ign talked about “LA”, Michael Stipe shared on “Losing My Religion” and Lin-Manuel Miranda discussed “Wait For It” in the four episodes.

Hrishikesh Hirway hosts the podcast and the series. He told B+C of the guest selection process for Song Exploder, “We wanted people who are fascinating in terms of their art and can articulate themselves well, and are representative of different backgrounds and genres and eras."

Song Exploder is produced by Tremolo Productions. Hirway, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers executive produce.