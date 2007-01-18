New Drama Raines to Get Two Thursday Night Airings

NBC will give mid-season drama Raines two airings on Thursdays before it moves to its permanent Friday night timeslot.

The network will launch the Jeff Goldblum drama on Thursday, March 15 at 10 p.m. and then run it the following Thursday in the same time period.

The show then moves to its Friday at 9 p.m. slot on March 30.

It is from NBC Universal Television Studio and produced by Graham Yost (Band of Brothers, From Earth to the Moon).