New Daytime Viewing Patterns Emerging: Comscore

As viewers deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, new TV viewing patterns are emerging, particularly in daytime, according to a new report from Comscore.

An analysis of preliminary data from five of the top 25 markets, show that viewing levels are up nearly 10% at 6 a.m. this year compared to a year ago, and that growth continues as the day progresses.

During the week of March 16, 2020, Comscore found that 20% of sets were in use at 6 a.m., up from 18%. Sets in use grows to 30% at 8 a.m., 36% at noon, 38% at 3 p.m. and 49% at 6 p.m.

Historically, viewing will peak and plateau at around 8 a.m. and stay flat until early fringe. With people sheltering at home and kids out of school, that pattern has been upset.

“It’s clear that the ongoing pandemic has altered television viewing patterns, and advertisers should take note of these shifts using Comscore to ensure they are connecting with consumers when they are most engaged,” said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.