New ‘Dancing With the Stars' Cast Revealed

The cast of the 14th season of Dancing With the Stars was announced on ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday morning by Tom Bergeron and Brooke Burke in

Los Angeles.

The stars taking the dance floor in the next season include

singer Gladys Knight, former Family Matters star Jaleel White, Extra host Maria

Menounos, Disney Channel star Roshon Fegan, tennis legend Martina Navratilova

and musician Gavin Degraw.

Rounding out the cast are opera singer Katherine Jenkins, The

View co-host Sherri Shepherd, telenovela star William Levy, Green Bay Packers receiver Donald Driver, former Little House on the Prarie Melissa Gilbert and soap star Jack Wagner.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday.

March 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.