New Court Shows Show Promise

A pair of new first-run syndicated court shows, Cristina's Court and Judge Maria Lopez came out of the starting gate strong on Monday. However, the only new debuting talk show, Telepictures’s Dr. Keith Ablow, had a tough time getting off the couch in its first day.

Due to preemptions for 9/11, top-ranked New York was omitted from the Nielsen metered market averages for the new first-run shows, which could cause the day to be broken out when the national barter ratings are later released.

Ablow earned a 0.9 rating/3 share weighted average in 52 metered markets, down 18% from its 1.1/4 quarter-hour lead-in and 31% from a 1.3/4 time period average the previous year. It did not crack a 1 rating in any of the seven largest markets in which it airs.

The talk show performed best in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., the 29th largest market, with a first-place 3.5/11 at 10 a.m. on WRAL. Its best top-market performance came in 10th-ranked Houston, where it garnered a fourth-place 1.5/4 at 11 a.m. on KRIV.

Twentieth Television’s Peter Brennan-produced Christina’s Court gaveled its way to a 1.3/4 in 50 markets, even with its lead-in and up 8% from the time period’s 1.2/4 a year earlier. It achieved the rating without the help of Los Angeles, the largest market where it aired Monday and attracted a 0.2/1 at noon on KCOP. Its best market performance came in the No. 40 market of Birmingham, Ala., leading with a 5.8/12 at 2:30 p.m. on WBRC.

Sony Pictures Television’s Judge Maria Lopez began with a 0.9/3 average in 54 metered markets, on par with its lead in and up 13% from year ago, when the time period averaged a 0.8/2. In 44th ranked Memphis, it got its best score, averaging a first-place 2.6/7 at midnight WLMT.

Both of the off-network sitcoms debuting Monday, Twentieth’s Still Standing and CBS Paramount’s One on One, each averaged a 0.8/2 in 48 and 43 markets, respectively.

Still Standing finished down 11% from its lead-in of 0.9/2 and 20% from its 1.0/2 time period average a year ago. It stood up well in market No. 14, Phoenix, with a first-place 3.1/10 at 11:30 p.m. on KSAZ.

One on One dropped 11% from its lead in of 0.9/3 and time period of 0.9/2. It also performed best in Memphis, with a third-place 5.0/9 on WHBQ at 10:30 p.m.