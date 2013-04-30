New CNN Morning Show 'New Day' to Launch June 10
CNN's new morning show will be titled New Day and
will launch on June 10, the network announced Tuesday.
New Day, hosted by Chris Cuomo and Kate Bolduan with
Michaela Pereira as news anchor, will air weekdays from 6-9 a.m. ET from CNN's
studios in New York. John Berman and Zoraida Sambolin will continue to host Early
Start from 5-6 a.m.
Aspreviously announced, former Good Morning America chief Jim Murphy
will be senior executive producer of New Day and Matt Frucci is the
executive producer.
New Day
replaces Starting Point, the 7-9 a.m. program that had been hosted by
Soledad O'Brien since CNN's last morning revamp in January 2012. O'Brien signed
off from that show on March 29.
