New CNN Morning Show 'New Day' to Launch June 10

CNN's new morning show will be titled New Day and

will launch on June 10, the network announced Tuesday.



New Day, hosted by Chris Cuomo and Kate Bolduan with

Michaela Pereira as news anchor, will air weekdays from 6-9 a.m. ET from CNN's

studios in New York. John Berman and Zoraida Sambolin will continue to host Early

Start from 5-6 a.m.



Aspreviously announced, former Good Morning America chief Jim Murphy

will be senior executive producer of New Day and Matt Frucci is the

executive producer.



New Day

replaces Starting Point, the 7-9 a.m. program that had been hosted by

Soledad O'Brien since CNN's last morning revamp in January 2012. O'Brien signed

off from that show on March 29.