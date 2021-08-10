New American Public Television Content To Fuel PBS Streaming Service
Some 3,000 hours will be added in seven releases
American Public Television and PBS are teaming up to boost the library of noncom streaming service PBS Passport, the PBS Video App and PBS.org.
In a series of seven planned phased releases beginning Sept. 1, nearly 3,000 hours of APT content will be made available--some 300-500 episodes each quarter over 18 months.
They join The Best of Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, The Indian Doctor, and other content already streaming on Passport.
The Sept. 1 phase will include America’s Test Kitchen from Cook’s Illustrated, Cook’s Country, Simply Ming, Pati’s Mexican Table, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television and Lidia’s Kitchen; military and history documentaries; drama Packed to the Rafters; and travel series Real Rail Adventures, Rick Steves’ Best of the Alps and Rick Steves’ Europe Awaits (Rick Steves' Europe already streams on Passport).
Future releases are teed up for November 2021, March 2022, June 2022, August 2022, late November 2022 and March 2023.
