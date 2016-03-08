New Amazon Daily Show Offers Live Chat, Product Links

Style Code Live, Amazon’s first live daily show, will feature a series of interactive features, including live chat, a running list of links to products and topics discussed on the show and an option for viewers to “applaud” segments and products as they appear, the retailer and streaming media company announced.

The free streaming show, which debuts Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at amazon.com/stylecodelive, marks Amazon’s first foray into live, daily programming, and will offer fashion and beauty tips to viewers via its three hosts, Lyndsey Rodrigues (a former host of MTV’s Total Request Live), Rachel Smith (a correspondent for Good Morning America and Nightline), and Frankie Grande (from CBS’ Big Brother 16).

“Style Code Live gives viewers a first-of-its-kind daily style and entertainment experience,” Terence Noonan, Style Code Live’s executive producer, said in a statement. “We’re live, interactive, and covering the latest trends in fashion and beauty each weeknight — with guest experts, celebrities, and viewer tips. We are building a community and are super excited for our viewers to be part of it.”

The premiere of the show will feature Danielle Bernstein, founder of fashion blog WeWoreWhat, Grammy winner Meghan Trainor, actress Keri Russell, and YouTube star Tati Westbrook. The show will stream live Monday-Thursday, with a best-of show airing on Fridays.

“It’s been exciting cultivating the show’s fresh take on programming and the viewing experience,” co-host Smith said in a statement. “Anyone who loves fashion and beauty can watch, weigh-in on the conversation, and take away something valuable.”