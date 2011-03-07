New A&ESeries Delivers Breakout Ratings

A&E's

new scripted drama series Breakout Kings drummed up 2.8 million total

viewers in its Sunday night premiere.

The show,

which stars Laz Alonso (Southland, Avatar) and Domenick

Lombardozzi (The Wire) as U.S. marshals who head up a team of convicts

pulled from jail to track down and capture prison escapees, set a network

series premiere ratings record among adults 25-54 (1.6 million viewers) and

adults 18-49 (1.5 million viewers), but fell short of the 3.6 million total

viewers A&E's drama series The Glades drew in its summer 2010 debut.

"'Breakout

Kings' is a smart, action-packed drama with great storytelling and authentic

well-drawn characters," said Bob DeBitetto, president & general manager of

A&E Network and Bio Channel in a statement. "Clearly the series has

struck a chord with the younger viewers which we have welcomed to the network

through our stable of unscripted programming. We're off to a great start."