Neustar to Verify Results of Simulmedia’s Targeted Campaigns

Data-Driven advertising company Simulmedia, which guarantees the results of its optimized campaigns, says Neustar will independently verify the impact Simulmedia campaigns have on the sales of clients’ products.

Simulmedia was one of the earliest tech companies to use big data to target ads. It backed up its claims that it could generate superior return on investment by guaranteeing the results of its campaigns.

Expanding its relationship with Neustar’s MarketShare gives Simulmedia the kind of third-party verification marketers are looking for in this digital age.

“As the marketing world turns away from exposure as a [key performance indicator] and towards the impact ads have on actual sales, there must be independent verification of the sales conversion lift attributable to national TV commercials and the ROI they generate for brands,” said Dave Morgan, CEO of Simulmedia. “By partnering with a measurement and identity leader like Neustar MarketShare, we are ensuring our clients get proof of the performance they are paying for.”

Neustar Marketshare will analyze relevant transaction and TV ad exposure to give markets a clear read on a campaign’s impact.

Neustar recently verified that a campaign created by Simulmedia for a retailer based on that retailers own data delivered a 20% higher ROI than its campaign average.

“With today’s explosion of targeting data and TV programming choices, marketers need to make daily complex decisions on how to connect marketing to sales,” says Ted Prince, senior VP, marketing solutions at, Neustar. “Our partnership will provide independent attribution of linear television advertising and its impact on marketing ROI. Together, Simulmedia and Neustar have advanced measurement by providing brands with an accurate picture of how their marketing investments are driving in-store and digital sales. Neustar MarketShare advanced analytics offering gives marketers a better understanding of how their marketing investments with Simulmedia are affecting business results and will help brands and agencies not only optimize their TV advertising spend, but make decisions that drive more profitable sales.”