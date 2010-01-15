Networks Slate ‘Hope For Haiti' Telethon

All four major broadcast networks, along with The CW and a

slew of top cable channels, will air a telethon to support victims of the

earthquake in Haiti

that has left thousands homeless, and countless numbers dead.

MTV Networks is producing the telethon, called Hope For

Haiti, which will be hosted by George Clooney in Los

Angeles, Wyclef Jean in New York

and CNN's Anderson Cooper in Haiti.

Set to run Friday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m., it will feature musical performances and

celebrity appearances to be announced at a later date.

On Wednesday (Jan. 20) the network announced a list of performers that includes Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige and Sting in New York City and Alicia Keys, Dave Matthews, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift in Los Angeles. In London, Coldplay will perform along with a group performance from Bono, The Edge, Jay-Z and Rihanna.

All performances will be made available for purchase on the Apple iTunes store with proceeds benefiting Haiti relief funds.

The networks that will carry the telethon live include ABC,

CBS, NBC, FOX, CNN, BET, The CW, HBO, MTV, VH1 and CMT. It will also be made available to MTV Networks

and National Geographic Channels worldwide.

In addition, Facebook and Myspace have joined as social

media partners, and will drive donations and tune-in to the telethon.

All funds from the telethon will go to five organizations

currently operating in Haiti:

Oxfam America,

Partners in Health, the Red Cross, UNICEF and Yele Haiti Foundation.