Networks Seek to Snare Viewers With #TVShowsThatIMiss

With a "TVShowsThatIMiss" hashtag keeping up its momentum on Twitter, various TV networks are aiming to capitalize on the social trend of the day by steering viewers toward their own programs, past and present.

The #TVShowsThatIMiss hashtag goes back at least to 2009, with Twitter users weighing in on late, great TV programs. It was revitalized Wednesday night, a user asking followers to name a show they wished was still on. A vast range of programs, from Ren and Stimpy to Friends to Moonlighting, got mentions.

As of Thursday, the networks were weighing in. "#Parenthood holds a special place in our hearts,” tweeted @NBCParenthood.

The network’s Friday Night Lights account tweeted, "#FNL, all day, every day.”

@Amazon sought to steer fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer—and there were a lot represented in the Twitter trend—toward streaming episodes of the show. “Time to binge! Once more, with feeling. Before we start: Angel, Spike or Riley?” it posted about Buffy’s love interests.

Never one to miss an opportunity to talk up vintage series, @MeTV tossed The Andy Griffith Show and The Brady Bunch up next to the hashtag.

AMC’s Breaking Bad account retweeted mentions of the show along with memorable lines. “Say my name!” it posted alongside the tags #TVShowsThatIMiss and #BreakingBad.

It wasn’t all about past shows. @MagiciansSyfy aimed to pull in new viewers to The Magicians by tweeting, “Stop missing and start binging. Season one is now online.”

Even Comedy Bang Bang!, which just announced that its fifth season will be its last, had some fun with the social trend. “Too soon, guys,” went the tweet from the IFC series.