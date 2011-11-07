Networks Produce Special Reports for Conrad MurrayVerdict

Updated: 4:40 p.m. ET

The broadcast news networks broke into regular

programming Monday to cover the guilty verdict announcement in the Conrad Murray

trial at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET.

ABC, CBS and NBC all covered the news that Michael Jackson's doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the former pop star.

Diane Sawyer anchored a special report from New York with

ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams, while Jim Avila reported live from the

courthouse in Los Angeles.

Scott Pelley anchored a special report for CBS stations

and NBC had Harry Smith covering the guily verdict announcement.

The cable networks also covered live as usual.

The jury deliberated for two days in the case against Murray, and rendered a unanimous verdict.