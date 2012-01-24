Networks Plan State of the Union Coverage
President Obama will deliver his third State of the Union
address on Tuesday evening and the broadcast and cable news networks have
planned stacked coverage of the speech and the Republican response, which will
be given by Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels.
Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos will anchor coverage
of the speech from Washington on ABC starting at 9 p.m. ET. The pair will be
joined by senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper, senior political
correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior political analyst Matthew Dowd as well as
Donna Brazile, Ron Brownstein and Peggy Noonan.
On CBS, Scott Pelley will lead the network's special
coverage along with analysis from chief Washington correspondent Bob Schieffer,
chief White House correspondent Norah O'Donnell, Congressional correspondent
Nancy Cordes, political correspondent Jan Crawford and political director John
Dickerson.
Brian Williams will anchor coverage from Washington on NBC
along with David Gregory, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell and Kelly O'Donnell reporting
from the Capital. The network will continue coverage until 11 p.m., with White House senior advisor David Plouffe and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) joining WIlliams after the speeches.
All the cable news networks will also carry the speech,
including Fox News and CNN, which will have Anderson Cooper leading its
post-address analysis with a special 90-minute live edition of Anderson Cooper 360 starting at 10:30
p.m.
On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow will anchor a live special report
from 8-11 p.m. She will be joined by fellow network hosts Chris Matthews, Rev.
Al Sharpton, Ed Schultz and Lawrence O'Donnell, with a special edition of The Ed Show following the State of the
Union coverage at 11 p.m.
