Networks Plan State of the Union Coverage

President Obama will deliver his third State of the Union

address on Tuesday evening and the broadcast and cable news networks have

planned stacked coverage of the speech and the Republican response, which will

be given by Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels.

Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos will anchor coverage

of the speech from Washington on ABC starting at 9 p.m. ET. The pair will be

joined by senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper, senior political

correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior political analyst Matthew Dowd as well as

Donna Brazile, Ron Brownstein and Peggy Noonan.

On CBS, Scott Pelley will lead the network's special

coverage along with analysis from chief Washington correspondent Bob Schieffer,

chief White House correspondent Norah O'Donnell, Congressional correspondent

Nancy Cordes, political correspondent Jan Crawford and political director John

Dickerson.

Brian Williams will anchor coverage from Washington on NBC

along with David Gregory, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell and Kelly O'Donnell reporting

from the Capital. The network will continue coverage until 11 p.m., with White House senior advisor David Plouffe and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) joining WIlliams after the speeches.

All the cable news networks will also carry the speech,

including Fox News and CNN, which will have Anderson Cooper leading its

post-address analysis with a special 90-minute live edition of Anderson Cooper 360 starting at 10:30

p.m.

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow will anchor a live special report

from 8-11 p.m. She will be joined by fellow network hosts Chris Matthews, Rev.

Al Sharpton, Ed Schultz and Lawrence O'Donnell, with a special edition of The Ed Show following the State of the

Union coverage at 11 p.m.