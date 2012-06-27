Networks Plan Special Reports for Health Care Ruling

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its ruling on the

constitutionality of President Obama's controversial health care legislation,

the Affordable Care Act, on Thursday morning, and the networks are arranging

special reports and coverage for the announcement.

ABC News will air a special report when the court delivers

its decision, expected to be about 10 a.m. ET, anchored by Diane Sawyer and

George Stephanopoulos. Nightline anchor Terry Moran, who covers the Supreme

Court; senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper; chief health and medical

editor Dr. Richard Besser and World News weekend anchor David Muir will

contribute to the coverage.

Scott Pelley will anchor the CBS Evening News from

Washington, D.C. on Thursday for the occasion in addition to leading a special

report on the network at the time of the ruling. Joined by a team of CBS News

Washington correspondents and analysts.

NBC News will provide a special report anchored by Matt Lauer, who will be joined by Meet the Press moderator David Gregory, justice correspondent Pete Williams at the Supreme Court and chief legal analyst Savannah Guthrie.

On CNN, Wolf Blitzer, Candy Crowley and John King will lead

coverage beginning at 9 a.m. ET. CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin,

congressional correspondent Kate Bolduan, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief political

analyst Gloria Borger, senior political analyst David Gergen, chief White House

correspondent Jessica Yellin and national political correspondent Jim Acosta

will all contribute.

More nets to be added as they are announced...