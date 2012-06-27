Networks Plan Special Reports for Health Care Ruling
The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its ruling on the
constitutionality of President Obama's controversial health care legislation,
the Affordable Care Act, on Thursday morning, and the networks are arranging
special reports and coverage for the announcement.
ABC News will air a special report when the court delivers
its decision, expected to be about 10 a.m. ET, anchored by Diane Sawyer and
George Stephanopoulos. Nightline anchor Terry Moran, who covers the Supreme
Court; senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper; chief health and medical
editor Dr. Richard Besser and World News weekend anchor David Muir will
contribute to the coverage.
Scott Pelley will anchor the CBS Evening News from
Washington, D.C. on Thursday for the occasion in addition to leading a special
report on the network at the time of the ruling. Joined by a team of CBS News
Washington correspondents and analysts.
NBC News will provide a special report anchored by Matt Lauer, who will be joined by Meet the Press moderator David Gregory, justice correspondent Pete Williams at the Supreme Court and chief legal analyst Savannah Guthrie.
On CNN, Wolf Blitzer, Candy Crowley and John King will lead
coverage beginning at 9 a.m. ET. CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin,
congressional correspondent Kate Bolduan, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief political
analyst Gloria Borger, senior political analyst David Gergen, chief White House
correspondent Jessica Yellin and national political correspondent Jim Acosta
will all contribute.
More nets to be added as they are announced...
