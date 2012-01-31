Networks Plan Special Reports for Florida Primary

As voters hits the polls in Florida Tuesday for the fourth

major contest in the Republican presidential primary, all of the news networks

have planned special primetime coverage to follow the results.

On ABC, George Stephanopoulos will appear on World News anchored by Diane Sawyer with

both anchoring special reports throughout the evening as the results come in.

Jonathan Karl and David Muir will report from Florida and Terry Moran will cover

for Nightline later in the evening.

Scott Pelley will anchor the CBS Evening News live from Miami Seaplane Base (as he also did

Monday night) and will provide primetime updates throughout the evening.

NBC will have Brian Williams anchoring brief special reports

from New York with David Gregory and Chuck Todd, and Peter Alexander and Ron

Mott will report for Nightly News

from the Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich campaigns.

Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and John King

will lead coverage on CNN starting at 7 p.m. ET, with special editions of AC360 following the primary coverage at

10 p.m. and Piers Morgan Tonight at

midnight.

On MSNBC, Rachel

Maddow will anchor primary coverage with primetime hosts Chris Matthews, Rev.

Al Sharpton, Ed Schultz, Lawrence O'Donnell and GOP strategist Steve Smith

starting at 6 p.m. ET. Matthews will host Hardball

at 5 p.m. from Miami.

Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier will be at the desk for Fox News starting at 8 p.m. ET with Sean Hannity taking over at 11 p.m. followed by a live On the Record with Greta Van Susteren at midnight.