NetworksPlan Coverage of Obama's Address From Afghanistan
President
Obama made a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Tuesday to coincide with the
one-year anniversary of the U.S. mission that killed Osama bin Laden, and the
news networks will televise his speech from Bagram Air Base at 7:30 p.m. ET
regarding the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the U.S. and Afghanistan.
ABC News
will broadcast live coverage anchored by Diane Sawyer and George
Stephanopoulos
from New York. Global affairs anchor Christiane Amanpour, senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper and senior foreign
affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz will join.
Brian
Williams will lead live coverage for NBC News with chief White House
correspondent Chuck Todd and Afghanistan-based journalist Atia Abawi reporting.
On CBS News,
Scott Pelley will lead live coverage from New York.
All of the
cable news networks will also carry Obama's speech live. MSNBC will cover during Hardball with Chris Matthews and CNN will have a special report from 6-8 p.m. ET anchored by Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer and John King.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.