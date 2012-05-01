NetworksPlan Coverage of Obama's Address From Afghanistan

President

Obama made a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Tuesday to coincide with the

one-year anniversary of the U.S. mission that killed Osama bin Laden, and the

news networks will televise his speech from Bagram Air Base at 7:30 p.m. ET

regarding the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the U.S. and Afghanistan.

ABC News

will broadcast live coverage anchored by Diane Sawyer and George

Stephanopoulos

from New York. Global affairs anchor Christiane Amanpour, senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper and senior foreign

affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz will join.

Brian

Williams will lead live coverage for NBC News with chief White House

correspondent Chuck Todd and Afghanistan-based journalist Atia Abawi reporting.

On CBS News,

Scott Pelley will lead live coverage from New York.

All of the

cable news networks will also carry Obama's speech live. MSNBC will cover during Hardball with Chris Matthews and CNN will have a special report from 6-8 p.m. ET anchored by Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer and John King.