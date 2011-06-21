Networks Plan Coverage of Obama's Address on Afghanistan
Network and cable news organizations are making coverage
plans for President Barack Obama's address to the nation on Wednesday, June 22
at 8 p.m. ET on his plans for withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
CNN's coverage will begin at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday,
anchored by Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper. Additional correspondents and
analysts will provide reports and analysis immediately before and after the
address, with CNN International simulcasting.
CBS Evening News' Scott
Pelley will anchor CBS's broadcast of the address, which will also be streamed
live on CBSNews.com.
Diane Sawyer will anchor ABC's live brodcast with George Stephanopoulos, chief political correspondent and co-anchor of Good Morning America. Coverage will continue on Nightline and Thursday's GMA. ABCNews.com will also live stream the President's address.
