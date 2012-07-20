Networks Plan Coverage from Colorado in Wake ofShootings

Updated: 1:15 p.m. ET

The network evening newscasts are dispatching anchors to

Colorado in the wake of the deadly shootings at an Aurora, Colo., movie theater

early Friday morning.

CBS' Scott Pelley is traveling to Aurora to anchor the CBS

Evening News live from there Friday night, as well as a special edition of 48 Hours at 8 p.m. ET. CBS News correspondent Barry Petersen

has been on the ground. The network's morning show, CBS This Morning,

additionally stayed live with coverage on the East Coast in the 9 a.m. hour

Friday morning, a first for the program.

ABC World News anchor Diane Sawyer will remain in New York,

but weekend anchor David Muir will report live from the scene in Colorado on

Friday's broadcast. Chris Cuomo will anchor a special live edition of 20/20 from

Aurora at 10 p.m. ET. Bill Weir will anchor Nightline in New York with live reports from Colorado.

Brian Williams will also anchor NBC Nightly News live from Aurora Friday night. NBC will also have a special edition of Dateline at 9 p.m. ET anchored by Ann Curry from Colorado. Curry and Savannah Guthrie, who of course recently succeeded her at Today, will co-anchor the weekend editions of Today from Aurora. Kate Snow will also travel to Colorado to anchor the weekend editions of Nightly News.

On cable, Anderson Cooper will also cover from Colorado for CNN's AC360. Don Lemon will also anchor live from Colorado at 7 p.m. ET, filling in for Erin Burnett who is on assignment in Africa.

MSNBC will have a live special report Friday at 10 p.m. ET anchored by Chris Jansing on the ground in Aurora. The network will be live from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, with reports from Jansing, Mike Taibbi and Miguel Almaguer in Colorado.

Updates will be added as we get them.