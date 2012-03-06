Networks Plan Blanket Coverage of Super Tuesday

Updated: March 6, 1:30 p.m. ET

Voters will go to the polls in 10 states on Tuesday in the

biggest day yet for the Republican presidential primary race, and news networks

have made extensive coverage plans to follow the election returns that night.

On ABC, Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos will anchor

election updates to the network starting at 7 p.m. ET, joined by David Muir and

Jonathan Karl. In late night, Terry Moran will anchor a special edition of Nightline as the final votes come in.

Scott Pelley will lead CBS News' coverage from New York,

providing live updates in primetime on Tuesday. The network will have Bob

Schieffer reporting from New York, Jan Crawford covering the Romney campaign

from Boston, John Dickerson and Dean Reynolds covering the Santorum campaign

from Stuebenville, Ohio, and Chip Reid covering the Gingrich campaign from

Atlanta.

CNN's coverage will start at 7 p.m. ET headlined by Wolf

Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, John King and Candy Crowley. Gloria

Borger, David Gergen, Donna Brazile, Ari Fleischer, Hilary Rosen, Erick

Erickson, Paul Begala and Alex Castellanos will contribute analysis. The

network will also air a live special edition of Anderson Cooper 360 at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier will lead coverage on Fox News from 8 p.m.-1 a.m ET with Gregg Jarrett and Jamie Colby anchoring from 1-3 a.m. ET.

MSNBC's coverage will begin at 6 p.m. following a special

edition of Hardball, hosted by

primetime anchors Rachel Maddow, Chris Matthews, Rev. Al Sharpton, Ed Schultz

and Lawrence O'Donnell from New York.

Brian Williams will anchor a one-hour primetime special on

NBC from 10-11 p.m. ET and 8-9 p.m. PT,

with reporting and analysis from David Gregory, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell and

Savannah Guthrie. NBC News will also air brief network updates between 7-10

p.m. ET as the returns come in.

PBS will also cover Super Tuesday on its news and public

affairs programs, with PBS NewsHour's

Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff co-anchoring special coverage at during the

programs 7 p.m. ET timeslot and another 30-minute update at 11 p.m.

On Univision, Noticiero Univision will provide election updates during its 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. newscasts, in addition to news bulletins on the network at the top of every hour lead by Jorge Ramos, Maria Elena Salinas, Martin Berlanga and Lourdes Meluza.