Networks Look to Substitute Fare as NBA Cancels First Two Weeks of Season

NBA commissioner David Stern Monday night canceled the first two weeks of the 2011-12 regular season as the owners and players association were unable to reach a new labor deal and end the lockout that tipped off July 1.

The labor dispute -- among other issues, the parties disagree about how to split $4 billion in annual basketball-related income, as well as management's push for a hard salary cap -- leaves national carriers TNT and ESPN and league-owned NBA TV without key early-season action and looking to find substitute programming.

The national networks reportedly must pay rights fee to the league, with the funds distributed to the clubs. However, those monies would be rebated as games are missed.

