Networks Interrupt for Bush News Conference

In an unusual move, virtually all the major media broke away from regular programming Wednesday to cover President Bush's news conference on North Korea and other issues.

Fox News, CBS, ABC, NBC, CNBC, MSNBC, and C-SPAN all roadblocked the news conference, which began with a plug for the administration's fiscal policies--the deficit has been cut in half, he said--then segued into the U.S. response to North Korea's nuclear muscle-flexing, then to news about the situation in Iraq.

"We have no intention of attacking North Korea. The U.S. remains committed to diplomacy," Bush said, but will not foreclose any options. "We will take the necessary actions to insure a nuclear-free Korea," he said.

The president said the U.S. was "on the move and taking action," suggesting that was why there was increasing violence in Iraq."The American people are seeing unspeakable violence on their TV screens," he conceded, but said the country should not be driven out of Iraq before the mission is done.