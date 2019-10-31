Networks Getting Early Season Hike in NFL Game Ad Prices

With football continuing as a TV powerhouse, networks have been able to score higher prices for commercials in NFL games this season, according to research company Standard Media Index.

According to data from the first week for the season, the biggest increases for spots in games came at CBS, which was up 9% and Fox, up 6%.

SMI expects total revenue for those first-week NFL broadcasts to be up at least 5%, with a per-game average of $560 million.

Ratings for NFL games rebounded last year, and those gains are reflected in the prices advertisers were willing to pay for commercials, SMI said. A year ago pricing was down because of the unusual decline in NFL ratings during the 2017 season.