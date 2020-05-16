Networks Feature Graduation Special May 16

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 airs May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW, Univision and a range of cable networks and digital platforms. It is a commercial-free special celebrating the students that don’t get a traditional graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

LeBron James hosts and President Obama will deliver a commencement message.

Guests include Bad Bunny, Charli D'Amelio, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Megan Rapinoe, Lena Waithe and Pharrell Williams.

CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and Freeform are among the cable networks airing the special.

The event is backed by Laurene Powell Jobs’ XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation. It will include addresses and performances. The digital platforms streaming the graduation include YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

There are around 3.7 million high school seniors set to graduate. “These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized,” said James.

The one-hour program is produced by Done + Dusted and SpringHill Entertainment.

In another graduation event, Oprah Winfrey offered a commencement speech May 15 on Facebook. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, formerly of The Office, hosted.