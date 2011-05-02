NetworksExpand Monday Evening Newscasts to One Hour

Updated: May 2, 12:35 p.m. ET



CBS, NBC and ABC will all expand their evening newscasts to

a one-hour Monday night to continue reporting on the killing of Osama bin Laden

by U.S. forces in Pakistan.

CBS was the first to say it would super-size the Evening News, with Katie Couric in the anchor chair from 6:30-7:30

p.m. ET. Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent Lara Logan and David Martin, CBS

News' national security correspondent will also contribute to Monday's

broadcast.

NBC confirmed via Twitter shortly after that Nightly News With Brian Williams would go to one hour Monday as

well, with Williams reporting from Ground Zero. The Nightly broadcast will also include an update on the storm devastation in Alabama.

Diane Sawyer will anchor a special edition of ABC's World News from Ground Zero, which will

include interviews with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former

Vice President Dick Cheney. ABC News' Nick Schifrin will report from Pakistan.