Networks to Cover Obama Statement on Gadhafi's Death

President Obama will make a statement from the Rose

Garden on Thursday at 2 p.m. on the reported death of deposed Libyan leader

Moammar Gadhafi, and the three broadcast news networks will break into regular programming to cover the remarks.

Bob Schieffer will lead coverage of the president's

address for CBS News from Washington, D.C.

Brian Williams will anchor an NBC News special report on

the broadcast network, joined by chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel in

New York and correspondent Adrienne Mong in Misrata, Libya.

George Stephanopoulos will anchor a special report from

ABC News headquarters in New York. Christiane Amanpour, who had the last interview

with Gadhafi in January, and Jake Tapper from the White House will join him.

The cable news networks will also carry the address.