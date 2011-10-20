Networks to Cover Obama Statement on Gadhafi's Death
President Obama will make a statement from the Rose
Garden on Thursday at 2 p.m. on the reported death of deposed Libyan leader
Moammar Gadhafi, and the three broadcast news networks will break into regular programming to cover the remarks.
Bob Schieffer will lead coverage of the president's
address for CBS News from Washington, D.C.
Brian Williams will anchor an NBC News special report on
the broadcast network, joined by chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel in
New York and correspondent Adrienne Mong in Misrata, Libya.
George Stephanopoulos will anchor a special report from
ABC News headquarters in New York. Christiane Amanpour, who had the last interview
with Gadhafi in January, and Jake Tapper from the White House will join him.
The cable news networks will also carry the address.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.