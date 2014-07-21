Networks to Break Into Programming to Cover Obama Speech
Once again, ABC, CBS and NBC will interrupt regular programming to air President Barack Obama’s speech on the situation in Ukraine.
Obama is expected to make his statement sometime around 11 a.m. ET.
Fox’s cable news net Fox News Channel, as well as other cablers CNN and MSNBC, covered the speech as well.
This is the third weekday in a row that the broadcast nets have interrupted regular programming in regards to the situation in Ukraine.
