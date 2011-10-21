Networks Break In To Cover Iraq Troop WithdrawalAnnouncement

All three broadcast news networks again broke into regular

programming with special reports Friday as President Obama announced the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq by the end of 2011.

George Stephanopoulos anchored coverage of the 12:45 p.m. ET

statement on ABC with Jake Tapper, Scott Pelley anchored for CBS joined by

Norah O'Donnell and Savannah Guthrie anchored for NBC with Chuck Todd and

Richard Engel.

"As promised, the rest of our troops in Iraq will come home

by the end of the year. After nearly nine years, the war in Iraq will be over,"

Obama said.

The cable news networks -- CNN, Fox News and MSNBC -- also carried

Obama's remarks live.