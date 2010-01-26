Networks Announce Coverage Plans For State of Union Address

The networks have announced coverage plans for President Obama's first State of the Union address Jan. 27. All the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and Univision) and the cable news networks (CNN, Fox News and MSNBC) will carry the speech, which begins at 9 p.m., as well as the Republican response to be given by Virginia governor Bob McDonnell.

Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos will anchor ABC's coverage with Jake Tapper, Jon Karl and Martha Raddatz reporting. Sawyer will also anchor Wednesday's World News from Washington, D.C. Nightline anchor Terry Moran will moderate a preview of the speech via a half-hour Twittercast at 8:30 p.m. available on ABCNews.com/Nightline.

Katie Couric will helm CBS News' coverage which in addition to the broadcast will include a two-part webcast at CBSNews.com. The webcast will feature analyst commentary and contributions from the CBS News political team. Couric will also take questions submitted via Twitter. Additionally, Harry Smith will anchor Wednesday's Early Show from Washington.

Brian Williams will anchor NBC News' coverage from Washington. Meet the Press moderator David Gregory, Andrea Mitchell, Chuck Todd and Kelly O'Donnell also will contribute.

Keith Olbermann will lead MSNBC's coverage with Chris Matthews and Rachel Maddow. Olbermann will host a special edition of Countdown following the Republican response at 10:30 p.m., followed by a live Rachel Maddow Show at 11: 30 p.m.

Shepard Smith will anchor Fox's coverage of the address and the Republican response with Chris Wallace contributing.

Bret Baier will anchor Fox News Channel's coverage with correspondents Carl Cameron and Major Garrett reporting and Sarah Palin, Karl Rove, Joe Trippi and Bob Beckel providing analysis.

Neil Cavuto will anchor Fox Business Network's coverage followed by a town hall anchored by John Stossel at 11 p.m.

Wolf Blitzer, Campbell Brown, Anderson Cooper and John King will lead CNN's coverage. The network will provide post-speech and Republican response analysis leading into AndersonCooper 360 at 11 p.m., which Cooper will anchor live from Haiti, followed by Larry King Live at midnight. CNN International will simulcast CNN/US from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Jorge Ramos will anchor Univision's coverage from Washington. BBC America will have two live editions of its BBC World News America, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matt Frei will anchor with Katty Kay on Capitol Hill.