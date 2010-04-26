Is Network TV’sModel Lost?

The broadcast networks are embroiled in another expensive

and inefficient pilot season at a time when they can ill afford

it. Their share of ad revenue and ratings continues to fracture;

real profit from online streaming (on their own sites and

Hulu) has yet to materialize; the foreign market has softened; and DVD sales have plummeted.

They are also playing hardball for retransmission

dollars from cable and satellite providers as

they continue to endure proselytizing sermons

about cable’s greener pastures—dual revenue

streams, thinner episode orders and lower ratings

expectations. And media CEOs even talk

publicly about selling their broadcast businesses.

Disney-ABC chief Bob Iger admitted recently

that “there are no guarantees” about whether

Disney will keep ABC.

Even in a post-Jay Leno-to-primetime world,

there has been no shortage of lip service about

recalibrating the economics of the network television

business. And to be sure, the studios have

felt the hot knife of financial streamlining. But

while brutal layoffs have jettisoned worker-bee

staffers, top talent is still commanding premium

rates. For instance, Dick Wolf takes a $350,000

producer fee on each episode of Law & Order.

The network-studio relationship still comes

down to supply and demand. And the paradox

is that while the broadcast networks are strapped

for cash—a direct result of a fragmented marketplace—

executives believe that is exactly why

they need to keep spending to generate hits.

“As much as we all like to talk about managing

costs,” says one studio head, “costs will

continue to escalate because the consumer will

continue to demand a higher-quality visual experience

in a world of dispersed audiences.”

And that, aided by a healthy dose of inertia, is

how a broken model perseveres. So, for all the

talk of year-round development and reinventing

the business, things often end up looking the

same. And in 2010-11, the process is looking

like business as usual.

Trimming Where They Can

Audience erosion at the broadcast networks continues.

But while the networks’ share of the viewing

audience keeps shrinking,

the cost of making that programming

keeps inching up.

This doesn’t mean, however,

that executives aren’t trying

to rein in expenditures when

they can.

The downward pressure,

according to David Stapf,

president of CBS Television

Studios, “reminds us to maximize

production efficiencies,

which is a good thing. You

should constantly be looking

at your business, whether

you’re making refrigerators

or TV shows.”

Studios are wringing out

savings on a micro level.

They’ve mostly converted

from film to video, which

amounts to a savings of about $20,000 and

$30,000 per episode for comedies and dramas.

Productions are also using documentary-style

methods including hand-held cameras, which

negate the need for expensive and time-consuming

steady-cams, dollies and lighting. That,

in turn, makes for shorter days on the set.

Other cost-saving tactics include the use of

multipurpose sets; importing formats (fall contenders

The Quinn-Tuplets, from CBS, and ABC’s

Generation Y are adaptations of series from Israel

and Sweden); and taking production out of Los

Angeles to the greener tax-credit pastures of Louisiana,

Michigan and New Mexico.

Studios are also cutting back on over-scale items

such as pre-payment of residuals and luxury

trailers for stars (the latter can save millions).

Studios are working as

well to secure international

co-financing to push costs

down. Fox Television Studios

has made this its business

model. The studio has

three shows bowing this

summer—NBC’s Persons

Unknown, The Good Guys on

Fox and ABC’s The Gates.

“It’s not like we’re trying to

make shows for the cost of

your local high school play,”

says David Madden, executive

VP at Fox Television

Studios. “We’re trying to

make shows that will work

for broadcast networks on

cable budgets.”

ABC’s summer series

Rookie Blue, a co-production with Toronto-based Canwest and E1 Television,

skipped the expensive pilot process and went

straight to series. Scoundrels, an adaptation of a

New Zealand series from ABC Studios, needed

only a script adaptation. And because Scoundrels

went straight to eight episodes, ABC Studios has

something to take to the foreign market regardless

of how the show performs on ABC. You can’t

do that with a busted pilot.

And while this model for now is largely relegated

to summer replacement series, it allows

networks to keep spending big on big-budget fall

pilots while not closing up shop in the summer.

But there is evidence that the broadcast networks

are largely playing it safe this pilot season

while taking tentative steps at bulking up after

the anemic pilot tallies in the two years following

the WGA strike. An examination of series in

development reveals an emphasis on traditional

fare that has great back-end potential (crime

procedurals and multi-camera comedies, which

are cheaper than single-camera comedies). NBC

has the Rashomon-esque The Event, in which an

assassination attempt on the president is told

from multiple points of view, but in general fall

contenders are light on the kind of expensive,

high-concept shows that are ending (Lost, 24) or

failed to catch fire this season (FlashForward).

That the success of ABC’s Modern Family has

not spurred a rash of single-camera comedy imitators

in development this season is perhaps a

sign of the belt-tightening times. The success of

freshman procedurals The Good Wife and NCIS:

Los Angeles (which sold in syndication for north

of $2 million per episode), combined with the

fact that several veteran crime dramas are showing

signs of age (the CSI and Law & Order franchises),

has likely juiced the networks’ already

hearty appetite for procedurals.

But making a hit series is capricious. Playing it

safe may mean never having to say you’re sorry

(to critics, viewers and network CEOs), but it

also drags down your odds of hitting paydirt.

“A ratings success on NBC trumps everything,”

says Marc Graboff, chairman of NBC

Entertainment and Universal Media Studios.

“That’s why we ultimately greenlit Parenthood.

That’s why we ultimately greenlit 30 Rock and

The Office. Yes, on paper, looking prospectively,

if they’re not hits, they’re not going to make big

back-end. But our primary focus right now is

turning the network around. So, for us, the ratings

potential for NBC is the number-one factor.

And then you hope that you have enough success

to generate an aftermarket.”

The pilot process is notoriously inefficient.

If a first-year drama costs $2.7 to $3 million

per episode, the pilot can run $7 million or

more. And if there is A-list talent attached or

complicated special effects, the cost escalates.

J.J. Abrams is directing the Warner Bros. pilot

Undercovers for NBC. The last time he directed

a pilot (ABC’s Lost in 2004), it cost $10 million.

Sources say Undercovers has a similar price tag.

Comedy pilots are cheaper, but at about

$3 million for a half-hour, they’re still not exactly

a bargain. ABC has 23 scripted series in

development this fall, CBS has 21 and NBC has

20. Fox, which along with The CW has two

hours a night of primetime to fill, has 19 scripted

pilots in development, including a handful

of sketch and animated comedies. The CW has

six scripted series in development, including a

remake of La Femme Nikita, which has already

been on the big screen twice (in France and the

U.S.) and the little screen once (on USA).

“People are still going to watch great television

shows,” says Barry Jossen, executive VP of studio

creative and production for ABC Entertainment

Group. “But we’re not going to be able to continue

making them at the same price point.”

Pilots, however, aren’t the only aged format

sticking around, as networks often still try to

hold onto that established franchise for just one

more year. For instance, NBC is still trying to

make the math work on what would be a record-

breaking 21st season of Law & Order without

a back-end commitment from TNT, which

pays $1 million an episode for rights to the show

in a deal that extends for several more years.

Spend Your Way to Success

Hollywood has always existed in a bubble

of gold dust divorced from the reality of the

wider world. And while efficiencies have been

achieved, the underlying model still tilts toward

excess. In an interview earlier this year, veteran

producer Thomas Schlamme admitted that the

hammer has not come down in the form of

“enormous financial restrictions.”

“But the need for success is greater, and the

patience to let something nourish or grow or

change and be something different is harder,”

added Schlamme, who is working on

the Matthew Perry comedy Mr. Sunshine for

ABC at Sony Pictures Television. “And it’s not

harder because the networks are

desperate, but because they have

to answer to a financial situation in

their corporations.”

But the bottom line about the bottom

line is simple: When in doubt,

network television will still try to

spend its way out of any slump.

“We all still do very well,”

Schlamme said. “These shows certainly

aren’t on a shoestring budget.

They’re very expensive shows, and

somebody has to pay for that.”