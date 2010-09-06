Network NewsChanges: JustA Matter of Time

There’s a lot of juicy gossip swirling in media circles

these days regarding who may be getting into bed with

whom—and the potential players involved are big.

The question of “how big” leads right to ABC News. Deep

cuts earlier this year ginned up the rumor mill that the division was

being readied for a sale or merger with cash-rich Bloomberg TV. At

the same time, persistent speculation about a CBS News deal with

CNN bobbed to the surface once again. While those two networks

have a history of sharing talent, Katie Couric and her lucrative CBS

News contract have been an added, tangential aspect of the merger

speculation this time around.

It’s all understandable: With the news industry battered

by a still-foundering economy and splintered media

landscape, questions of whether such marriages of

convenience and economic viability are the future for

broadcast news become inevitable.

Meanwhile, NBC Universal and cable provider Comcast

await the blessing of regulators on a $28 billion deal that

will most certainly have an impact on NBC’s news division.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has heaped vociferous praise

on NBC News, calling it the “single most awesome asset” of

the deal. But NBC staffers remain curious as to exactly what

a Comcast-owned NBC News will look like.

News divisions still perform an important service, especially

in times of war and crisis, as witnessed by the Gulf

oil spill. But technology and content proliferation have left

the once-mighty broadcast news divisions between a rock

and a hard place, forced to tighten belts with the insistence

of a Biggest Loser contestant in the face of heightened competition

from an array of video news providers.

And while broadcasters have been able to plug

some budgetary holes with retransmission cash

from cable and satellite providers, many wonder

if it amounts to a finger in the dike.

“I’m on the record as saying there will be

no broadcast television in 10 years,” says Andrew

Tyndall, an independent news analyst.

Tyndall, who catalogs the evening newscasts

on TyndallReport.com, compares the trajectory

of the broadcast TV business with the swift demise of network radio.

“That’s presumably going to happen with broadcast television,”

he says. “Sooner or later, either the stations or the

networks are going to say this is just too much effort, we’ll

just stop. And instead of turning on the channel and seeing

soap operas and Diane Sawyer, you’ll see infomericals.”

Soap operas are already going the way of the 8-track;

casualties include The Guiding Light, As The World Turns and

ABC’s SOAPNet. And while the fate of broadcast news has

yet to be written in stone, the tea leaves tell their own tale.

The news shifts

When ABC News President David Westin announced last

February that his division would undergo a fundamental

“transformation,” resulting in a 25% elimination of the

work force, it set off a personnel exodus.

But a funny thing happened on the way to operational

viability. A majority of the targeted staff reductions were achieved not through forced layoffs, but via voluntary buyouts.

Hundreds of employees, some with ABC News for

decades, raised their hands. Seeing the writing on the wall,

they either left the broadcast news business altogether or attempted

to find another port in the digital storm.

Viewers could be excused for missing a whiplash effect on

the air. Correspondents, for instance, are conducting more

interviews using Skype instead of being on the scene. But

changes in news content overall—less foreign coverage, fewer

investigations, more celebrity news—have been gradual

yet universal. Network news programs have remained fundamentally

unchanged even as the Great Recession has turned

the financial contraction of the business into a full-on spasm.

Nevertheless, the shifts at ABC News, which were preceded

by more modest layoffs at CBS News, were another jump of

the needle toward the seemingly inevitable.

The bigger question is: Do broadcast news divisions need

the bedrock sub fees of a cable partner to survive in a radically

changing landscape where news is accessible at the touch

of a finger? If so, is NBC News—with its cost-, talent- and

program-amortizing cable networks CNBC and MSNBC—

the test case for how to position a broadcast news division

for the onslaught of digital diffusion? (Last week’s hostage

crisis at Discovery headquarters was the latest example of

NBC’s advantage over its broadcast-only competitors.)

“It’s a challenging business,” concedes Sean McManus,

president of CBS News and CBS Sports. “But it’s a lot

more efficient than it used to be, and right now we don’t

need a cable partner to be viable.”

Westin says the downsizing at ABC was strategic. “We

needed to make sure we had everybody here we needed,

and that we were not spending any more than we needed.

That positions us to add to what we’re doing digitally and

on-air, and have that [growth] benefit the organization rather

than be absorbed by inefficiencies.”

NBC News recently hired a couple of ABC

News anchors, Kate Snow for Dateline and

Martin Bashir for MSNBC as well as Dateline. If

those moves don’t rise to the LeBron-like level of

Couric’s defection from NBC’s Today to the CBS

Evening News, it’s nevertheless part of a pattern,

maintains NBC News President Steve Capus.

“There isn’t a day that goes by where we

don’t hear from somebody from one of the

other networks; sometimes high-profile on-air, sometimes high-profile behind-the-scenes,” he says. “And

we’re not sitting here salivating at this. We enjoy a reputation

as a good place to work. And I think there is something

to that. There have been a lot of successful places

that are not fun places to work. I want this to be not just

a successful organization, but a place that is thriving creatively

and trendsetting in everything that we do.”

NBC News underwent its own painful downsizing in

2007 when MSNBC’s longtime home in Secaucus, N.J., was

merged with the broadcast division’s headquarters at 30 Rock.

But that was before the recession made operational discipline

a matter of survival. And while all news divisions have forged

mutually benefi cial partnerships, Westin and McManus deny

that their news divisions are close to pulling the trigger on

mergers with Bloomberg and CNN, respectively.

“If there is a deal that makes sense for CBS News and

CNN in every way, including editorial control, efficiencies,

quality control, I’m sure each of us would be willing to do

that deal,” McManus says. “That deal hasn’t been reached.

I don’t anticipate it being reached, and rumors about impending

deals just are flat-out not true.”

But pointedly, McManus did not rule it out at some point

in the distant future: “I can’t speak for 20 years down the

road. But right now, the plan that we have for each of our

broadcasts and our newsgathering operations, I think it’s

viable for the future.” McManus says he expects the news

division to be profitable in 2011, though he says it’s too

soon to say if CBS News will finish 2010 in the black.

Westin would not comment on his news division’s balance

sheet, but industry sources say the recent reorganization

has put ABC News on the road to profitability.

Still, the appearance last spring of onetime TV news

correspondent Willow Bay—wife of Disney chief executive

Bob Iger—on Bloomberg TV to cover the Milken

Institute Global Conference set off a new wave of gossip

about an ABC News/Bloomberg marriage.

“Rumors that have gone around about a merger,” Westin

says, “never had a basis in fact. We have various arrangements

with Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg is a client of ABC’s NewsOne affiliate service,

which means ABC News shares pool video with Bloomberg.

There is also cooperation between Bloomberg and ABC’s

desks in Washington and New York when covering events,

and ABC News’ overseas digital reporters occasionally appear

on Bloomberg TV. Westin likens those arrangements to newssharing agreements ABC has with foreign news providers

including the BBC, NHK in Japan and ARD in Germany.

“We talk with [Bloomberg] all the time,” Westin says,

“but it’s not capital ‘T’ talks about some merger.”

Partnerships have alleviated some budget pressures. But

television news is also a star system with lucrative contracts

for on-air talent. And while the disparity of pay between the

anchor-stars and the rank-and-file has always existed, it is beginning

to create more tension inside news divisions that have

pink-slipped so many middle-class salaried employees.

In 2006, CBS News signed Couric to the most expensive

network news contract ever, a reported $75 million over

five years. McManus has not wavered on Couric’s significance to the news division, although the Evening News has

stayed stubbornly in third place among nightly newscasts

and clocked its lowest ratings in nearly 20 years during

the week of Aug. 16, when Couric gamely anchored from

Afghanistan. But with her contract expiring next spring,

CBS executives will have a choice to make.

“We have not discussed, anticipated or planned any

changes until Katie’s contract is up in May, and so at the beginning

of the year, we’ll start talking about the future both in

terms of a contract and going forward,” McManus says. “No

comment about what the future’s going to be. We would like

to see the ratings higher, but that’s an ongoing challenge.”

It seems likely that those challenges will only mount as

the technological revolution—which has already claimed

many victims, including newspapers, newsweeklies and

our collective attention span—forces television news organizations

to reinvent themselves as multi-platform information

suppliers. “The thing that’s killing off network

television isn’t the fact that they’ve got news divisions,”

Tyndall points out. “As long as network television is alive,

it’s going to need a news division.”

That’s certainly the hope at NBC News, where the proposed

merger with Comcast has produced plenty of naysayers

decrying a lack of consumer choice, while NBC’s

future bosses declare their commitment to the altruistic

endeavors of news and public-service programming to

skeptical government regulators.

FCC mandate aside, the days of broadcast news divisions

getting a public-service pass from corporate overlords

beholden to Wall Street and shareholders are long gone.

Besides, a strong bottom line is vital both for a division’s

survival and its appearance on a merger balance sheet.

“We run [NBC News] as a business,” Capus says. “The

reason that we do that, unapologetically, is because I

want the news division to be positioned for the future.

As soon as we stop being a successful business and we’re

just an entity within a company with a hand out looking

for somebody’s goodwill, then we’ve lost control.”

