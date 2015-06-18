Network News Anchors Head to Charleston in Wake of Shooting

David Muir, Scott Pelley and Savannah Guthrie will all broadcast their network’s respective evening newscasts Thursday from Charleston, S.C., in the wake of the shooting at Emanuel AME church Wednesday night.

Guthrie has been filling in for the vacationing Lester Holt on Nightly News this week. CNN’s Anderson Cooper will also be broadcasting AC 360 from Charleston as well.

A white man, identified by multiple reports as 21-year-old Dylann Storm Roof, opened fire in the predominantly African-American church Wednesday night, killing nine people. The shooting is being classified as a hate crime.