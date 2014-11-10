Network Aims To Capture Viewers And Bring Bad Guys to Justice

A new multicast network that melds crime and mystery programming with public service messages about catching bad guys and finding lost children is being launched by a group of TV industry veterans.

The Justice Network plans to go on the air in January on Gannett stations covering about 30% of the country.

The network is backed by sports agency CES CEO Lonnie Cooper, also a founder of Bounce TV, the successful multicast network serving the African-American market.

Former National Geographic Channel CEO Steve Schiffman is CEO of Justice Network. He brought in former Nat Geo and Discovery executive John Ford to head programming and former NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution executive Barry Wallach to be head of distribution.

“Recognizing that by 2013, half of the top 50-rated prime shows on television were justice-oriented programming, our management team saw the need to satisfy America’s obsession with justice. We are proud to be a part of this unique multicast network’s efforts to make a difference in people’s lives, fight crime and to keep communities safer,” said Schiffman.

The network has secured 400 hours of programming from the Turner Broadcasting library, including former CourtTV and TruTV shows Body of Evidence, Masterminds, The Investigators and Psychic Detectives.

During every hour, the network plans to air public-service oriented original interstitial segments. Thirty seconds will feature a “Bad Person of the Week” who viewers can help bring to justice; 30 second will highlight a missing child and 30 seconds will provide viewers with practical family safety tips.

More information about the bad guys and missing kids will be available on the network’s website.

"The Justice Network team has a great programming strategy as well as a great lineup,” said David Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting. “We are pleased to be their launch partner and look forward to introducing the network to a third of America's viewers within months."

To learn more, read the Nov. 10 edition of Broadcasting & Cable.