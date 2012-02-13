Nets Plan Whitney Houston Tribute Programming

After news broke Saturday night of the death of singer

Whitney Houston, broadcast and cable networks began lining up programming to

pay tribute to the late pop icon.

Lester Holt will anchor a special Dateline NBC on Sunday at

7 p.m. looking at Houston's life and career and the reaction on her death from

those who knew her.

BET will air Houston's last televised performance from the

2011 Celebration of Gospel at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and 106 & Park will pay

tribute to the singer's life and legacy in a special three-hour episode on

Monday at 6 p.m.

MTV News' Live from the Grammys Red Carpet will include

conversation and interviews about Houston starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday before

the music awards. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, MTV will premiere Whitney Houston: In Her Own Words, a 30-minute special featuring interview clips of Houston from 1986 through her final interview. It airs at 7:30 p.m.

VH1 will air the VH1 News Special: Whitney Houston: Death of

a Diva featuring updates and reaction from the music industry on Monday at 9:30

p.m. Next week's special 100 Greatest Women in Music will include a salute to

Houston, and the new special VH1 News Presents Whitney Houston's Greatest

Moments on Thursday at 11 p.m.

Lifetime will air the 1992 film The Bodyguard starring

Houston and Kevin Costner on Monday at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, OWN will present the two-hour special Remembering Whitney: The Oprah Interview of Houston's last in-depth TV interview from The Oprah Winfrey Show in September 2009, airing at 9 p.m.

Also on Thursday, TV Guide Network will air the one-hour special Whitney Houston, An Icon Remembered at 8 p.m.

TV One will air Reflections of Whitney, a one-hour music video special on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m., featuring some of Houston's most popular songs from the past 25 years.

E! News has added the special Whitney Houston: Last Days of a Legend to air on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. Giuliana Rancic will host the hour looking at the events leading up to and immediately after Houston's death.

On ABC, a two-hour special edition of 20/20 titled "One Moment in Time: The Life of Whitney Houston" will broadcast on Friday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m.

Premium cable network Encore will air Houston's films Waiting to Exhale and The Preacher's Wife on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. and 10:05 p.m., respectively.