Nets Pick Up Obama's Debt Address

President Obama will address the nation at 9 p.m. ET Monday regarding the ongoing stalemate in Congress over avoiding a default on the United States' debt.

The news networks will all carry the address live. George Stephanopoulos will anchor coverage for ABC News, Brian Williams will be at the desk for NBC News and Bob Schieffer will fill in for Scott Pelley at CBS News. Fox will also interrupt primetime to go live with the speech.

Fox will go live with Fox News' special coverage at 9 p.m., returning to MasterChef at the conclusion of the speech.

On cable, Wolf Blitzer will host coverage for CNN starting at 8 p.m., with Piers Morgan Tonight resuming sometime after the conclusion of Obama's speech. MSNBC will preempt The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m., with Lawrence O'Donnell anchoring coverage.

ABC and CBS have also said they will broadcast the Republican response from House Speaker John Boehner immediately following.