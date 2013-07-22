Nets Anchor Special Reports on Royal Baby's Birth

Two of the network news channels broke into programming with special reports on Monday with the news that the Duchess of Cambridge, had given birth to a baby boy. The child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and heir to the British throne, weighed in at eight pounds, six ounces.

Brian Williams anchored on NBC, with reports from Natalie Morales, who has been stationed in London for the past week. ABC News' David Muir anchored a special report on that network, with Amy Robach at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

CBS did not produce a special report, but will cover the news in its regularly scheduled programming. The network has correspondents Elizabeth Palmer and Mark Phillips in London reporting.

Additionally, NBC's Morales will host the one-hour Dateline Special: The Little Prince on Monday at 10 p.m. and ABC's Barbara Walters will anchor a special edition of 20/20 on Tuesday at 10 p.m. called The Royal Baby: Heir to the Throne.