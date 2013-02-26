Netflix's Hastings Sees 'House of Cards' as Long-Term Investment

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings sees the company's first foray

into original series, House of Cards, as more of a long-term

investment than a short-term payoff.

Speaking during a Morgan Stanley media and technology

investor conference Monday, Hastings cautioned that he doesn't want investors

to read too much into House of Cards' performance, noting that it is

just one small part of Netflix's offerings. "It will be a big part of our

press, and it is already, [but] that doesn't mean it's a big part of the total

viewing or why a subscriber joins."

He argued the real value of Cards won't be

determined until it returns for its second season. "In the beginning,

you're really establishing a franchise," he said. "Most of us,

there's so many new shows developed, that we wait and see." He did say

however, that he was very pleased with the show's early returns, though didn't

give any concrete data. "House of Cards has been a great success

for us, as we'd hoped."

With the critical acclaim that House of Cards has

received, Hastings isn't putting additional pressure on some of the other

original series that Netflix has on tap for the rest of the year. "We

really have a very broad set of demographics within the Netflix service,"

he said.

In the case of the thriller Hemlock Grove, which

is executive produced by horror-maven Eli Roth, it may have to settle for being

a "cult hit." Hastings is just fine with that, as long as the core

audience remains loyal. "We're going to push the boundaries on lots of

different content," he said. "It's not all programmed at one

taste."

In fact, according to Hastings, that is one major advantage

that Netflix has over its broadcast counterparts. "With broadcast

television, they have to have a mega-hit, where it gets one of the primetime

slots, or they kill it," he said. "We're not programming to the

limited shelf space of broadcast television."

Hastings also spoke about the upcoming revival of the

critically acclaimed but low-rated former Fox comedy Arrested

Development. He called it "unique" to Netflix's other properties

because it already has a built-in audience.

He reiterated that the upcoming season will likely be a one

or two-year deal. "We don't anticipate being able to do seasons five, six

and seven," he said. "We have less of a stake in it."