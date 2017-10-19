Netflix's ‘Chelsea’ Will End After This Year

Chelsea Handler will end her late night show Chelsea on Netflix so she can focus more on political engagement and activism.



Handler explained her thinking in a note on Twitter and Facebook. “I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me,” she wrote, adding that she aims to "participate in a more meaningful way."

Episodes of Chelsea will stream weekly through the end of the year. It launched in May 2016, with three episodes a week. The second season started in April 2017.



Related: Chelsea Does Late Night Her Own Way



Handler said the presidential election “and the countless events that have unfolded since” have galvanized her. “It’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,” she said.

Handler will work with Netflix on a documentary that will see her “engage with people I don’t talk with enough—people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies.” She has produced documentaries for Netflix in the past, under the title Chelsea Does.