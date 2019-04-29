Netflix Zom-Com ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Wraps With Season Three

Netflix horror comedy Santa Clarita Diet is finished with three seasons done. Season three began March 29.

Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore star as a husband and wife selling real estate in the Los Angeles suburbs, and Barrymore’s Sheila turns into a zombie with a desire for human flesh.

Liv Hewson plays their teen daughter, Abby.

Victor Fresco created Santa Clarita Diet, and executive produces the series, along with Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell.

@RealTimOlyphant shared on Twitter, “I'm heart broken. i'm especially sorry to let you all down. scd has been such a wonderful show and i'm so grateful for being able to be apart of it. scd may be over but at least you don't have to wait a year to see what happens next. cheers to the next chapter in life.”