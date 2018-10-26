Netflix Working on Film About Wyclef Jean

Netflix is working with Wyclef Jean on an animated movie that “reimagines” his life story, according to Netflix. Jean, who was part of the Fugees rap outfit, spent his childhood in Haiti before moving to New Jersey.

Greg Silverman’s Stampede is producing and Justin Marks is writing the project.

Silverman and Jean are producers for the film. Madeline Nelson and Nick Lewin will co-produce and Lisa Zambri and Cara Fano will oversee the project for Stampede.

“When Wyclef first came to us with the rich story idea for an animated film about his personal journey and the evolution of his music from when he was a young boy in Haiti to finding his voice in New York City, we were hooked,” said Melissa Cobb, VP of kids and family at Netflix. “Animation is a medium that travels the globe exceptionally well and we cannot wait to share Wyclef’s unique perspective and voice with family audiences around the world."

Jean was in the ‘90s group the Fugees along with Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel before embarking on a solo career.

“I grew up in extreme poverty but I was rich with imagination,” said Jean. “Now to see that imagination turn into reality with Netflix and my producing partners makes me want to tell the kids from the slums around the world to never stop dreaming.”

Silverman said Haiti “holds a special place” in his heart. “Wyclef and Justin’s film will showcase this magical country in their unique and signature style,” he added. “We’ve been delighted to partner with them and Netflix on this astounding film.”