Netflix Usage Slips Behind YouTube Among U.S. Teens

Netflix usage among U.S. teens has steadily declined over the past two years and has slipped behind YouTube in marketshare among that key demographic.

That's one of the takeaways from Piper Sandler's twice-annual survey of more than 9,000 U.S. teens (average age just over 16).

Among the 9,193 teens polled in the multinational investment bank's fall survey, 29.1% said they regularly watch video on YouTube. That beat out Netflix (28.7%) for the first time.

For Piper Sandler's fall 2021 survey, 32% of teens said they watch Netflix regularly vs. 30% for YouTube.

Next TV's own analysis of overall viewing for Netflix's top shows found usage down around 4% for the first half of 2023.

In the latest Piper Sandler survey, Hulu came in third (7%), with Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus gaining market share.

The survey polled teens on a wide range of consumer topics, determining things such as favorite apparel brand (Nike), preferred restaurant (Chik-fil-A), go-to gadget (87% of teens polled said they own an iPhone) and fav celebrity (Taylor Swift).

TikTok is classified under social media and is the preferred platform among all others in that category.