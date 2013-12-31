Netflix Tries Out $6.99 Single-Stream Tier

In a move that could expand its reach to a broader set of cost-conscious consumers, Netflix confirmed Monday that it is testing a lower-priced, single-stream tier to select new subscribers that delivers content only in standard-definition.

The new pilot subscription tier runs $6.99 per month, and lets users stream video to one screen at a time. That’s $1 less than Netflix’s $7.99 standard service, which offers access to the company’s library of high-definition content, and allows subs to stream up to two devices at the same time. Its higher-level, family-oriented tier costs $11.99 per month and allows those subscribers to stream video on as many as four screens at a time in HD and SD.

Netflix has not yet announced how it intends to distribute a 4K offering that will launch early next year, and include access to 4K streams of the second season of Netflix original series House Of Cards.

