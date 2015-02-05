Netflix Touts New Titles In Berlin Film Festival Push

As the 65th Berlin Film Festival began Thursday, Netflix confirmed plans to visit the Berlinale next week for red-carpet promotions of four original titles.

The promotional push comes amid continued international expansion and the planned release of 320 hours of originals, triple the amount in 2014.

At the festival, Netflix will premiere Better Call Saul and Bloodline (Saul will be available to U.S. subscribers shortly after its finale on AMC). It will also screen its first original docu-series, Chef's Table from director David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi), and Nina Simone documentary What Happened, Miss Simone? The latter world-premiered in January as the opening night film at Sundance.

"The Berlinale selection is a great display of the variety and high quality of the original programming which distinguishes Netflix," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix.

"We are highly selective in picking titles to screen at the festival," said Berlinale Festival director Dieter Kosslick. "There's a clear global move towards Internet television, (so) including Netflix programming at the Berlinale is a step towards the future."

In 2014, Netflix expanded to several European markets, an additional reason for its presence in Berlin. On Wednesday, the company confirmed it will arrive this year in Japan. Currently available in more than 50 countries, the service will be in 200 by the end of 2016, executives have estimated.