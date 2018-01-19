Netflix Tops GLAAD Media Awards Nominations
Netflix was the top service garnering GLAAD Media Awards nominations, which were announced Friday.
The streaming service drew seven nominations, with broadcast networks NBC, ABC and CBS each drawing six nods for GLAAD Awards, which recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives, according to the organization.
Freeform, Fox, Amazon, FX, HBO, Disney Channel and Comedy Central also garnered multiple GLAAD Media Awards nominations.
The GLAAD Awards will be presented April 12 in Beverly Hills and May 5 in New York, according to GLAAD.
GLAAD Media Awards nominations in the television category follow.
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bold Type -- Freeform
Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- Fox
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- The CW
Modern Family --ABC
One Day at a Time -- Netflix
One Mississippi -- Amazon
Superstore -- NBC
Survivor's Remorse -- Starz
Transparent -- Amazon
Will & Grace -- NBC
Outstanding Drama Series
Billions -- Showtime
Doubt -- CBS
The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Nashville -- CMT
Sense8 -- Netflix
Shadowhunters -- Freeform
Star -- Fox
Star Trek: Discovery -- CBS All Access
This Is Us -- NBC
Wynonna Earp -- Syfy
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"Chapter 8," Legion -- FX
"Grace," Pure Genius -- CBS
"Lady Cha Cha," Easy -- Netflix
"The Missionaries," Room 104 -- HBO
"Thanksgiving," Master of None -- Netflix
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Cult -- FX
Feud: Bette and Joan -- FX
Godless -- Netflix
Queers -- BBC America
When We Rise -- ABC
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Andi Mack -- Disney Channel
"Chosen Family," Danger & Eggs -- Amazon
"The Emergency Plan," Doc McStuffins -- Disney Channel
Steven Universe -- Cartoon Network
The Loud House -- Nickelodeon
Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language)
Las Chicas del Cable -- Netflix
La Doble Vida de Estela Carrillo -- Univision
Ingobernable -- Netflix
Outstanding Documentary
Chavela -- Music Box Films
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric -- National Geographic
Kiki -- Sundance Selects
"Real Boy," Independent Lens -- PBS
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous -- YouTube Red
Outstanding Reality Program
Gaycation With Ellen Page -- Viceland
I Am Jazz -- TLC
RuPaul's Drag Race -- VH1
Survivor: Game Changers -- CBS
The Voice -- NBC
Outstanding Daily Drama
The Bold and The Beautiful -- CBS
Days of Our Lives -- NBC
The Young & the Restless -- CBS
Outstanding Talk Show Episode
"Australia Marriage Equality," Last Week Tonight With John Oliver -- HBO
"Danica Roem," The Opposition With Jordan Klepper -- Comedy Central
"Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple," The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- syndicated
"Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm," The View -- ABC
"Trans Veterans React to Ban," The Daily Show With Trevor Noah -- Comedy Central
Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine
"A Boy Named Lucas," 20/20 -- ABC
"China Queer," The Naked Truth -- Fusion
"Gay Purge?" Nightline -- ABC
"The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub," Anderson Cooper 360 -- CNN
"Trans Youth," VICE on HBO -- HBO
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"The Abolitionists Face the Love Army," KAPP-KVEW Local News -- KAPP-35/KVEW-42 (Tri Cities/Yakima, Wash.)
"DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public," Good Morning America -- ABC
"Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community," NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt -- NBC
"Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend," CBS Evening News -- CBS
"Transgender Rights Under Fire in Trump Era," AM Joy -- MSNBC
