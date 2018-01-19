Netflix Tops GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

Netflix was the top service garnering GLAAD Media Awards nominations, which were announced Friday.



The streaming service drew seven nominations, with broadcast networks NBC, ABC and CBS each drawing six nods for GLAAD Awards, which recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives, according to the organization.



Freeform, Fox, Amazon, FX, HBO, Disney Channel and Comedy Central also garnered multiple GLAAD Media Awards nominations.



The GLAAD Awards will be presented April 12 in Beverly Hills and May 5 in New York, according to GLAAD.



GLAAD Media Awards nominations in the television category follow.



Outstanding Comedy Series

The Bold Type -- Freeform



Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- Fox



Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- The CW



Modern Family --ABC



One Day at a Time -- Netflix



One Mississippi -- Amazon



Superstore -- NBC



Survivor's Remorse -- Starz



Transparent -- Amazon



Will & Grace -- NBC



Outstanding Drama Series

Billions -- Showtime



Doubt -- CBS



The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu



Nashville -- CMT



Sense8 -- Netflix



Shadowhunters -- Freeform



Star -- Fox



Star Trek: Discovery -- CBS All Access



This Is Us -- NBC



Wynonna Earp -- Syfy



Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

"Chapter 8," Legion -- FX



"Grace," Pure Genius -- CBS



"Lady Cha Cha," Easy -- Netflix



"The Missionaries," Room 104 -- HBO



"Thanksgiving," Master of None -- Netflix



Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Cult -- FX



Feud: Bette and Joan -- FX



Godless -- Netflix



Queers -- BBC America



When We Rise -- ABC



Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack -- Disney Channel



"Chosen Family," Danger & Eggs -- Amazon



"The Emergency Plan," Doc McStuffins -- Disney Channel



Steven Universe -- Cartoon Network



The Loud House -- Nickelodeon



Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language)

Las Chicas del Cable -- Netflix



La Doble Vida de Estela Carrillo -- Univision



Ingobernable -- Netflix



Outstanding Documentary

Chavela -- Music Box Films



Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric -- National Geographic



Kiki -- Sundance Selects



"Real Boy," Independent Lens -- PBS



This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous -- YouTube Red



Outstanding Reality Program

Gaycation With Ellen Page -- Viceland



I Am Jazz -- TLC



RuPaul's Drag Race -- VH1



Survivor: Game Changers -- CBS



The Voice -- NBC



Outstanding Daily Drama

The Bold and The Beautiful -- CBS



Days of Our Lives -- NBC



The Young & the Restless -- CBS



Outstanding Talk Show Episode

"Australia Marriage Equality," Last Week Tonight With John Oliver -- HBO



"Danica Roem," The Opposition With Jordan Klepper -- Comedy Central



"Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple," The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- syndicated



"Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm," The View -- ABC



"Trans Veterans React to Ban," The Daily Show With Trevor Noah -- Comedy Central



Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

"A Boy Named Lucas," 20/20 -- ABC



"China Queer," The Naked Truth -- Fusion



"Gay Purge?" Nightline -- ABC



"The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub," Anderson Cooper 360 -- CNN



"Trans Youth," VICE on HBO -- HBO



Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"The Abolitionists Face the Love Army," KAPP-KVEW Local News -- KAPP-35/KVEW-42 (Tri Cities/Yakima, Wash.)



"DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public," Good Morning America -- ABC



"Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community," NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt -- NBC



"Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend," CBS Evening News -- CBS



"Transgender Rights Under Fire in Trump Era," AM Joy -- MSNBC