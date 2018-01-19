Trending

Netflix Tops GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

Netflix was the top service garnering GLAAD Media Awards nominations, which were announced Friday.

The streaming service drew seven nominations, with broadcast networks NBC, ABC and CBS each drawing six nods for GLAAD Awards, which recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives, according to the organization.

Freeform, Fox, Amazon, FX, HBO, Disney Channel and Comedy Central also garnered multiple GLAAD Media Awards nominations.

The GLAAD Awards will be presented April 12 in Beverly Hills and May 5 in New York, according to GLAAD.

GLAAD Media Awards nominations in the television category follow.

Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bold Type -- Freeform

Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- Fox

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- The CW

Modern Family --ABC

One Day at a Time -- Netflix

One Mississippi -- Amazon

Superstore -- NBC

Survivor's Remorse -- Starz

Transparent -- Amazon

Will & Grace -- NBC

Outstanding Drama Series
Billions -- Showtime

Doubt -- CBS

The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Nashville -- CMT

Sense8 -- Netflix

Shadowhunters -- Freeform

Star -- Fox

Star Trek: Discovery -- CBS All Access

This Is Us -- NBC

Wynonna Earp -- Syfy

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"Chapter 8," Legion -- FX

"Grace," Pure Genius -- CBS

"Lady Cha Cha," Easy -- Netflix

"The Missionaries," Room 104 -- HBO

"Thanksgiving," Master of None -- Netflix

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Cult -- FX

Feud: Bette and Joan -- FX

Godless -- Netflix

Queers -- BBC America

When We Rise -- ABC

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Andi Mack -- Disney Channel

"Chosen Family," Danger & Eggs -- Amazon

"The Emergency Plan," Doc McStuffins -- Disney Channel

Steven Universe -- Cartoon Network

The Loud House -- Nickelodeon

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language)
Las Chicas del Cable -- Netflix

La Doble Vida de Estela Carrillo -- Univision

Ingobernable -- Netflix

Outstanding Documentary
Chavela -- Music Box Films

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric -- National Geographic

Kiki -- Sundance Selects

"Real Boy," Independent Lens -- PBS

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous -- YouTube Red

Outstanding Reality Program
Gaycation With Ellen Page -- Viceland

I Am Jazz -- TLC

RuPaul's Drag Race -- VH1

Survivor: Game Changers -- CBS

The Voice -- NBC

Outstanding Daily Drama
The Bold and The Beautiful -- CBS

Days of Our Lives -- NBC

The Young & the Restless -- CBS

Outstanding Talk Show Episode
"Australia Marriage Equality," Last Week Tonight With John Oliver -- HBO

"Danica Roem," The Opposition With Jordan Klepper -- Comedy Central

"Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple," The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- syndicated

"Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm," The View -- ABC

"Trans Veterans React to Ban," The Daily Show With Trevor Noah -- Comedy Central

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine
"A Boy Named Lucas," 20/20 -- ABC

"China Queer," The Naked Truth -- Fusion

"Gay Purge?" Nightline -- ABC

"The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub," Anderson Cooper 360 -- CNN

"Trans Youth," VICE on HBO -- HBO

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"The Abolitionists Face the Love Army," KAPP-KVEW Local News -- KAPP-35/KVEW-42 (Tri Cities/Yakima, Wash.)

"DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public," Good Morning America -- ABC

"Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community," NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt -- NBC

"Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend," CBS Evening News -- CBS

"Transgender Rights Under Fire in Trump Era," AM Joy -- MSNBC