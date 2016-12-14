Netflix Tops Cable, Broadcast Nets for Most SAG Awards Noms

Content streaming service Netflix pulled away from its traditional cable and broadcast network competitors in netting the most Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, announced Wednesday morning.

Netflix garnered 17 SAG Award nominations, topping HBO’s 13 nods, according to SAG-AFTRA, which announced the awards nominations live on TNT and TBS from Los Angeles. Netflix was paced by three nominations each for freshman series Stranger Things and The Crown. HBO’s Westworld and Game of Thrones, as well a FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson also earned three SAG nominations.

HBO and Netflix nearly cornered the drama category, with the two programmers securing 13 of the 15 nominations among best drama series and best male and female drama performances.

Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and HBO’s Veep will compete in the best comedy categories against ABC’s Modern Family and Black-ish as well as CBS’ Big Bang Theory.

