Netflix to Premiere Toni Collette’s ‘Wanderlust’ Oct. 19

Netflix dramedy Wanderlust, starring Toni Collette, will premiere Friday, Oct. 19. Wanderlust presents “an authentic, multi-generational story about the complexities of love, grief, family and marriage when a relatable couple living a suburban lifestyle tries something unorthodox,” is how Netflix puts it. The series examines whether lifelong monogamy is possible.

There are six episodes.

Collette plays Joy Richards, a therapist trying to keep her spark alive with her husband after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship.

Collette’s work includes Little Miss Sunshine, United States of Tara and The Sixth Sense.

Executive produced by Jude Liknaitzky and Roanna Benn at Drama Republic, Wanderlust is written by Nick Payne and directed by Luke Snellin.

Also in the cast are Steven Mackintosh, Zawe Ashton and Royce Pierreson.

Wanderlust was co-commissioned by BBC One and Netflix.