Netflix Teams With Silverback Films on 'Planet Earth' Follow-Up

Netflix has partnered with Silverback Films, the team behind the critically-acclaimed Planet Earth series, on an eight-part natural history series, Our Planet.

The four-year project – which Netflix describes as the largest of its kind ever attempted – will take viewers into never-before-filmed wilderness areas from the ice caps and deep ocean to deserts and remote forests. Our Planet will premiere on Netflix territories in 2019.

Silverback Films, led by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, will produce the series. WWF, a leading conservation organization, is providing the Silverback team access to its projects in protected areas around the world and will collaborate on multi-media storytelling across its web and other platforms.

“Netflix is proud to be the global home for perhaps Silverback’s most ambitious project to date,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP, Netflix Original Documentaries. “The Planet projects have enjoyed great success on Netflix and have helped launch new technologies for viewing at home. We think watching Our Planet, fully on demand in 4K will be an unforgettable experience for our members.”